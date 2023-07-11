MONTAGUE CO. (KFDX/KJTL) — One person has died and another is in critical condition following a crash in Montague County Friday evening.

The crash happened on July 7, 2023, on State Highway 59 three miles north of Bowie.

A 2011 Nissan Sentra was traveling north, left of the center stripe, on the highway trying to pass several vehicles in a “no passing zone” when it approached a 2023 Jeep SUV, according to a report from The Texas Department of Public Safety.

The driver of the Jeep saw the oncoming Nissan and then attempted to avoid it by steering right onto the shoulder of the highway. The driver of the Nissan steered left hitting the Jeep head-on.

The Nissan went airborne and rolled onto the roof ejecting Journie Fletcher, 23, of Nocona, before stopping east of the road in a creek and trees, the DPS report said.

Fletcher was taken to Nocona General Hospital where she was pronounced dead at 6:41 p.m. The driver of the Nissan suffered incapacitating injuries and is currently listed in critical condition.

The driver of the Jeep was treated and released for injuries and the single passenger suffered incapacitating injuries and is listed as stable.

This is a developing story, stick with Texoma’s Homepage as we gather more information.