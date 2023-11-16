WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita County Sheriff’s office is investigating after Felipe Carrillo was impaled with a pipe on November 16, 2023, at an oil field off Highway 25.

Wichita County Sheriff David Duke stated Carrillo was impaled with a pipe at the oil field. Kamay and Electra Fire Departments, EMS, and AMR responded to the scene.

Duke reports the pipe struck through Carrillo’s shoulder and exited below the belt. The pipe was reportedly three feet deep when it hit the ground, with about 40- feet of pipe still above the victim after being impaled.

Duke said his team called in Air Evac Lifeteam and had difficulty getting the victim and the pipe into the air ambulance even after trimming the pipe. There was still around two feet of pipe left in the victim. American Medical Response was called after failed attempts to get the impaled victim into the aircraft.



According to Felipe’s wife, Chelsey Carrillo, her husband suffered no broken bones or organ damage.

She continued to state Felipe’s surgeon expects the only complication to be muscle damage.

The incident has been ruled an accident although the sheriff’s office is still investigating.