WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls fire officials say oily rags caused several thousand dollars in damage to a home under construction.

According to WFFD Assistant Fire Marshal Jody Ashlock, shortly after 9 a.m., Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024, the fire department responded to a fire in the 4800 block of Silver Crest Drive, near Memorial Stadium.

They found smoke coming from a house that was under construction and doused the flames quickly. Ashlock said oily rags left in a bucket caught fire, causing damage throughout the structure.

He said some quick thinking neighbors saw the fire and rushed in to help extinguish the flames. The fire damage to the home is estimated at 35,000 dollars. The damage to the construction equipment inside the home is estimated at 2,000 dollars. No injuries were reported.

