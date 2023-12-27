WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— One of the victims has been pronounced dead after a crash in Wichita County south of Valley View on Dec. 27, that happened right before 3 p.m.

Multiple agencies responded to the crash, including the Wichita County Sheriff’s Office, AMR, and Air Evac.

Two victims were transported to the hospital in critical condition following the wreck.

The Department of Public Safety confirmed that Isaac Mirani of Burkburnett died later that evening.

The second victim has been transported to John Peter Smith Hospital in Fort Worth, Texas.

It is still unknown at this time what caused the wreck.