WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A man was transported from the scene of a house fire Saturday morning.

According to Wichita Falls Fire Department Assistant Fire Marshal Eddie Mawson, shortly after 11 a.m., firefighters responded to a structure fire on Lucile Avenue.

They found fire and smoke coming from a house in the 2000 block of Lucile and worked quickly to contain the blaze. One person was transported by AMR ambulance to the hospital for unknown injuries, and possible smoke inhalation.

The cause is under investigation, but Mawson said the fire appeared to be intentional. Damage to the structure and contents was estimated at $16,000. No other injuries were reported

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Stick with Texoma’s Homepage for the latest information.