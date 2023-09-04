WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Get ready to drop it like it’s hot as things get spicy this weekend at the Downtown Wichita Falls Farmer’s Market.

The market is hosting “Pepperpalooza” this Saturday, September 9, 2023, with a salsa contest and pepper-eating contest, and everyone is invited to compete in the events.

During the Drop It Like It’s Hot Salsa Contest, salsas will be judged on appearance, taste, aroma and creativity, according to the Farmers Market’s website, and contestants have the opportunity to claim great prizes.

The salsa contest will take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and costs $25 per entry.

For the judge’s choice award, the winner will receive a “Pepperpalooza” trophy by Red River Steel and Ruben’s House of Classics and either $100 or two months of market booths. The people’s choice award winner will receive two market booths.

And for all you foodie daredevils, test your tastebuds for the Red Hot Chili Pepper Eating Contest at 11 a.m.

Contestants will have one minute to consume peppers ranging from jalapenos to Carolina Reapers. The last person standing will win local notoriety, a “Pepperpalooza” trophy, a gift card to On the Border, free tacos and market bucks.

Registration to compete and to enter a homemade salsa ends at noon on Friday, Sept. 8. For information on rules and the Red Hot Chili Pepper Eating Contest, visit the Farmers Market’s website.