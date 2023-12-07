WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— The search for a suspect in the shooting of two women continues, but police may have identified their alleged shooter.

40-year-old Isidro Garcia— who also goes by ‘David’ is suspected to be the possible shooter in the shooting that took place just after 4:15 p.m. in the 1500 block of Britain Street.

One of the women who was shot is the wife of Garcia and the other woman is supposedly her sister. Both women were taken by ambulance to United Regional, with potentially life-threatening injuries.

It should be noted that Garcia’s wife allegedly applied for a restraining order before the shooting.

WFPD sergeant Charlie Eipper said Garcia left the scene in a white KIA and has yet to be located.