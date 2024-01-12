WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — As an Arctic blast blows through Texoma, the temperatures will be abnormally cold — even for homes. But, there’s a way according tothespruce.com you can protect your home while keeping it cozy.

Seal holes and cracks: Even small holes where cable wires or phone lines enter your home can be an entry point for freezing air or even places where precious indoor heat can escape.

To combat this, foam insulation can help protect your home from these cracks. You can find insulating crack foams at Walmart for $4.24.

Keep the water flowing: Set your faucets to a slow drip whenever temperatures dip well below freezing, especially if any of your indoor faucets aren’t adequately insulated.

During Arctic blasts like the upcoming mid-January one, it is suggested that you run both hot and cold lines since both lines are vulnerable.

Keep your garage door closed: It is best to diminish the amount of time you leave your garage door open in plummeting temperatures.

This will help to keep cold air out of your house and protect plumbing fixtures in your garage, as well as pipes in the shared walls between the house and garage.

Use a fireplace: If applicable, inspect your fireplaces and chimneys before the cold weather hits so you can use it on the fly. This is an easy and cheaper way to warm your house.

When your fireplace hasn’t been used, particularly if the chimney is located on an exterior wall, the flue fills with cold air.

That cold air is heavier and denser than the warm air and it will block the warm air and smoke from exiting through the chimney.

Prepping your flue for the fire will save you from smoke filling your home and have your chimney drafting properly.

For updates on the upcoming Arctic blast, stay tuned to Texoma’s Weather Authority.