WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The start of Easter weekend will see a nice calm day for most of Texoma with most clear to clear skies and temperatures in the 70s. However, going into Sunday, chances for rain and some thunderstorms will return to the area. The area that has the best chance for these showers and storms will be the northwestern and western parts of the area.

Map showing the thunderstorm chances on Easter Sunday

The eastern portions wont see much until Monday afternoon and evening. After Monday we will see rain chances dissipate and temperatures will rise as by Thursday highs will be back into the 80s.