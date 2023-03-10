WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Finding the best equipment and technology for agricultural purposes can be challenging at times; but not this weekend.

The annual Ranch, Farm, and Hemp Expo is back for the 13th year, at the J.S. Bridwell AG Center.

This show is specifically for buyers and producers for the Texoma region, setting them up to be successful.

“A lot of people coming in from a lot of different places, Nebraska, Arkansas, got some people from Kansas, all over the place really, tons of locals from here. We got all the Berend Brothers’ different groups. It just really brings consumers around,” Sales manager of Great Bend Farm & Ranch Expo, David Bussey said.

First-time vendor, coming from Sugarland, Texas, David Mokerski says the turnout this morning has been steady.

“Well, this is the first time I’ve been here, but so far, I’ve had a very good morning. People come here. They like the demonstration. They like the usage of the handsy, and that mat movers,” Owner of Mokerski Enterprises LLC, David Mokerski said.

Guest speaker, Cleo Franklin spoke at the show today, the message he hopes to send to those in the business is advocacy.

“I want people to know three things, that the future is bright for agriculture, we need to increase production, of our food by 2050 by 50%; two; that the supply and demand for jobs are tremendous across the ag value chain, and the other thing I want people to understand is this: I want people to advocate for agriculture, whether or not in rural America or in Northern America because one thing connects us all and that is food,” AG Executive, author, and entrepreneur, Cleo Franklin said.

Dale said what he enjoys most about the show is it shows how the ag business, is unique from others and why it’s this show is important to our community.

“It’s a personal relationship producer make with the vendor, it’s not a click of the button or computer or doing that, it’s a personal relationship, so at the show, they can get an education and find products and services, that they are already using, and it’s your neighbor, it’s Texoma’s neighboring at its best,” Manager of Great Bend Farm & Ranch Expo, Darren Dale said.

Setting up the AG business to flourish this season here in Texoma.

If you didn’t get a chance to swing by on Friday, you still have tomorrow from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Tomorrow, they will be selling bulls and have prizes and giveaways.

For more information on how to register, click here.