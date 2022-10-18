OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Gov. Kevin Stitt announced there will be a special election for State Question 820 in March.

State Question 820 would legalize recreational marijuana.

In the Executive Proclamation the date is set for March 7, 2023.

This ballot initiative has faced many hurdles to get to this point.

There have been delays and even lawsuits.

SQ820 received enough votes to be placed on the November ballot, but because of a new verification system, the process to confirm the signatures was delayed.

Deadlines set by the State Election Board were missed because the verification process took longer than previous petitions.

One deadline that could not be ignored was September 23. That is when ballots were sent out to voters overseas.