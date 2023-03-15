WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The 2023 T.H.O.R. competition is just six weeks away.

“Texoma’s Hellacious Obstacle Run” is an annual non-profit 5k race that benefits Leadership Wichita Falls and Wichita Falls Streams & Valleys.

The off-road adventure starts in Lucy Park and winds along the Wichita River, past the Falls, through Camp Fillers and back to Lucy Park.

The competition kicks off Saturday morning, April 29, 2023 at 8 a.m.

If you’d like to sign up for the competition, learn more about the new obstacles, or check out the 2023 pre-run guide, click here.