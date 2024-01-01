WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The new year has just begun, but registration is already open for this year’s Hotter’N Hell Hundred.

The Hotter’N Hell Hundred is one of the oldest and largest cycling events in the United States, with thousands of riders from around the world coming to Wichita Falls for four days of challenges and activities.

An event that many will be looking forward to is the return of the Hotter’N Hell Hundred Pace Group. The Pace Group will be capped at 85 riders and will be paced and coordinated by 15 current and former MSU Cycling Team members.

The group will also provide riders with a five-hour fully supported century ride with moto escorts and include a specially-designed pace group jersey, premium VIP parking, and a post-ride meal of pizza and a beverage.

For more on this year’s registration, dates, and events, visit the Hotter’N Hell website.