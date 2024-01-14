MONTAGUE COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — At an early age, Tanya and Brian Lindsay noticed their daughter Reagan was slightly different and not hitting certain milestones that a young child should.

“We went back and then we got scheduled on to go and speak to a specialist,” said T. Lindsay. “That was she was probably about two and a half years old when we finally got her diagnosed.”

With her diagnosis of autism, the Lindsay family realized they needed to move to an area that would embrace their daughter and help her grow.

“We ended up moving out here and started coming to Saint Jo,” said T. Lindsay. “All of them have been fantastic. I couldn’t ask for a better school for her.”

Tanya and Brian instantly felt the community embrace their family and help their daughter thrive.

With community support, Reagan decided to play basketball— a decision supported by the whole community.

“Her teacher’s aide, Jeanie, told me last year that she was really interested in basketball,” said T. Lindsay. “I was like, ‘Really? She wasn’t able to get the ball and hoop or anything.'”

Recently, Reagan’s team and the opposing team helped her accomplish a great feat of making her first in game basket.

“You get so proud of them because you never thought that kind of stuff will ever happen,” said T. Lindsay.

“It was quite remarkable to see that shot,” said Brian Lindsay. “Not only her making the shot, but it was the excitement of everybody around us, it was really a remarkable sight, just that the whole community kind of comes together and supports not just special needs kids, but all the kids”

A moment that will live in the minds of the Saint Jo community forever.