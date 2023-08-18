WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A school bus carrying 30 children crashed with a semi-truck Friday, August 18, 2023, at about 3:30 p.m.

According to the public information officer with Wichita Falls Police Department, Sergeant Charlie Eipper, the bus was traveling east across Jacksboro Highway from 30th Street, while the semi-truck was traveling north in the highway’s northbound lane.

Eipper said the school bus struck the truck just behind the driver’s side door, and it struck the trailer that was being hauled as well.

There were no injuries reported, but according to WFPD, a significant amount of diesel fuel spilled from the truck to the highway.

Wichita Falls Fire Department is currently on the scene assisting with the clean-up process.

Officers with WFPD and WFFD have asked drivers to avoid the Jacksboro Highway area, if possible, while they clean up the roadway.