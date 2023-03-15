WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The second of two charges filed against David Russell Shoop Jr. in 2021 has been dismissed after a grand jury returned a no bill. The other charge was dismissed previously.

The second charge to be dismissed was for online impersonation of a name or persona to create a page.

The charge alleged Shoop stole business likenesses and altered and recreated his father’s pest control business web page with a new phone number, so users would be redirected to his own site, and that he represented himself as Shoop Enterprises and Shoop’s Texas Termite and Pest to customers.

Previously, a charge of theft of a company truck was dismissed after a grand jury also returned a no bill. He was charged in August 2021 with trading his company truck in for a new personal truck after he was fired.

Shoop Enterprises also filed a civil suit against David Shoot Jr. after he allegedly filed to comply with orders of a temporary injunction to cease impersonating Shoot Enterprises.

An agree final judgment and permanent injunction was entered in February 2022.