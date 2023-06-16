WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— The severe storm chances are not over yet. Texoma will see yet another chance to see severe storms as we head into tomorrow night, with the storm prediction center giving our northern counties an enhanced risk while the rest of the area is under a slight or marginal risk. The main area of storms is expected to start at the earliest by 5pm with the most likely timing being around 6pm and lasting until 10pm with it lasting until 11pm at the absolute latest. Our main concerns for these storms are going to be very large hailstones (up to baseball size), damaging wind gusts (60-80 mph), and the tornado threat is very low but not zero.

Map showing the severe thunderstorm risk for Saturday