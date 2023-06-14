WIHCITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— As we go through the majority of tomorrow, we will see clear skies and hot temperatures, but that will change as we head into the evening hours. Severe thunderstorms will be developing in the northwestern part of the area and also the southeastern near Montague county. The main concerns are going to be very large hailstones, strong wind gusts, and a couple of tornadoes will be possible. These storms will start developing as early as 5pm, but most will develop closer to 6-7pm with most of the activity subsiding by 11pm-Midnight.

Map showing the severe thunderstorm risk for Thursday