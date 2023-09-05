WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — After receiving a $3.5 million investment, the Wichita Falls Sports Complex will receive additional upgrades.

City councilors unanimously voted to amend the budget to include funding up to $197,000 on Tuesday, September 5, 2023.

Since installing new turf this past spring, the complex has hosted 10 tournaments with an economic impact of just over $1.5 million, which is expected to increase as the complex plans to host 12 more events this fall.

Assistant City Manager Blake Jurecek said as more events come to Wichita Falls, the city plans to invest in its facilities.

“Some of the other things around the turf need to be updated,” Jurecek said. “So that was a request that… Went to 4B… For some concession stand upgrades, some restroom upgrades, bleachers and some fencing, putting some investment in the community. You know, people continue to come and visit and we’ll continue to improve our facilities when they’re here.”

A bid has been placed to host a big softball tournament in 2025 which would bring in 30 teams over the course of three weeks.