WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Kids of all ages are invited to join Soldiers in Christ’s Kingdom Ministries, or SICK Ministries, next Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023, for their Back-to-School Bash.

The local ministry, run out of Texoma’s Cowboy Church, is partnering with the Boys and Girls Club of Wichita Falls to host their eighth annual Back-to-School Bash, reports said.

The event will run from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Boys and Girls Club in downtown Wichita Falls.

According to a press release from SICK Ministries, participants can look forward to a bicycle giveaway, live music, water slides, bounce houses, horseback riding and a free lunch from the Texoma Cowboy Church Chuck Wagon Team.

The event will also host Alfonso Holmes with the United Way as a guest speaker to share positive messages prior to the start of the school year, reports said.

The press release said SICK’s mission is to fill the kids and their parents up with life before the new school year begins.

All kids and their parents are encouraged to attend the event, located at 1318 6th St.

For more information, visit SICK Ministries’ Facebook page.