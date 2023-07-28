WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The man arrested after shots were fired in a chase that ended on a golf course Tuesday morning was charged with aggravated assault of a peace officer, in addition to several more theft charges, sources said.

Jonathan Slagle, 35, is being held on a total of $220,000 bonds on six charges.

In addition, the Department of Public Safety confirmed one of their special agents fired at the fleeing suspect after he almost ran into him with a U-Haul truck.

The DPS also confirmed the name of the woman they were serving a warrant on before the chase began.

36-year-old Savanah Bowles of Ryan, Oklahoma, was arrested for a parole violation on a robbery conviction and is being held without bond.

Authorities say Bowles was not in the truck when Slagle stopped after driving the truck into the Wichita Falls Country Club.

Prior to the chase, in the 2800 block of Barrywood, special agents of the DPS Criminal Investigations Division had Slagle and Bowles under surveillance.

As one of the DPS agents approached the U-Haul in the driveway, they said Slagle drove it at the agent. The agent then pulled his gun, fired one shot and barely avoided being hit.

Bowles was paroled in September 2020 after serving about four years of her 12-year sentence for robbery. She and two men were charged with aggravated robbery at a Wichita Falls hotel in 2016.