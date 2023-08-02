TEXAS (KFDX/KJTL) — A current Conservative Texas representative announced he will be running for reelection on Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023.

State Representative David Spiller announced his plans for reelection to House District 68 in a press release this morning.

District 68 covers Brown, Comanche, Cooke, Eastland, Jack, Lampasas, Mills, Montague, San Saba, Shackelford, Throckmorton and Young Counties, the statement said.

In his previous term, Spiller worked to pass conservative legislation and sought to provide significant tax relief to all Texans, the report said.

“We have already passed more than a dozen major pieces of legislation to improve the lives of Texans and we are not even finished,” Spiller said. “I expect another special session this fall. I will ask the voters to give me a second full term in the Texas House of Representatives for the opportunity to make lives better for the people of District 68.”

The representative had a hand in much of the legislation passed in Texas earlier this year.

“I joint-authored HB 1243, which restores the punishment for illegal voting from a Class A misdemeanor to a second-degree felony,” he said. “And we passed the bill I sponsored, SB 1403, which allows the Governor to enter into an Interstate Compact with other states to share resources and intelligence to secure the Texas-Mexico border.”

The press release added that, in addition to these, Spiller and the Texas legislature have passed legislation that funded $5.1 billion for border security, banned Diversity, Equity and Inclusion hiring practices, provided mental healthcare access for Texas students, created the New Water Supply for Texas Fund and much more.

Spiller said he is proud of the state for prioritizing problems he feels are significant.

“It is very rewarding to be part of the effort to address these monumental problems,” said Spiller. “Some states are failing to deal with these issues and making their states almost uninhabitable. Texas is leading the way in improving education, job creation, crime control and improving the quality of life for all Texans. I could not be prouder of what we are doing.”

For more information on David Spiller’s reelection campaign, visit his website or Facebook page.