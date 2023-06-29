PALO PINTO COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Mandatory evacuation orders are in place in Palo Pinto County as crews continue their efforts to extinguish a wildfire near Possum Kingdom Lake that’s consumed over 1,000 acres and threatened over 150 homes.

Photo courtesy Texas A&M Forest Service

As of 10 p.m. on Thursday, June 29, 2023, what’s been named the “Storage Fire”, burning just south of Possum Kingdom Lake in Palo Pinto County, is about 30% contained with an estimated 1,000 acres burned.

According to officials with the Texas A&M Forest Service, the Storage Fire began on Wednesday, June 28, 2023, when they said about 450 acres erupted in flames Wednesday evening.

Authorities said the wildfire is about twice the size that it was at around 10 p.m. on Wednesday night, June 28. Officials said the Gaines Bend, Hells Gate, and Sportsmans World areas are all threatened by the fire.

Crews are working to protect structures with assistance from aviation. Currently, flight restrictions are in place for the area around and above the Storage Fire in Palo Pinto County.

Photo courtesy Texas A&M Forest Service

It is unknown what caused the fire at this time.

Texas A&M Forest Service officials said on Thursday night that fire activity has diminished after retardant drops from aircraft.

Dozer crews have re-engaged in building fireline along the flanks of the fire.

As of Thursday night, there have been no reports of any injuries to civilians or crewmembers working to battle the blaze, nor have there been any reports of homes lost or damaged.

This is a developing story. Stick with Texoma’s Homepage for updates as more information becomes available.