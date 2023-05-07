WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Tonight, severe weather will continue to, potentially, bring heavy rainfall, strong gusty winds, and damaging hail across Texoma. A dryline, set up out west, will gain a bit of momentum as temperatures start to cool, and the sun begins its trek downward across the horizon.

Sunday Night Thunderstorm Outlook

Tomorrow (Monday) reveals temperatures are likely to reach into the low to mid 90s across Texoma, once again. While there will be plenty of sunshine throughout the day, a chance of storms can be expected by late afternoon into the evening hours.

Monday Forecast

Looking ahead into the workweek forecast, rain and thunderstorm chances are possible every day, especially toward the end of the week. Both high and low temperatures will fluctuate a little, hovering just above average.