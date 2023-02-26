ELECTRA (KFDX/KJTL) — A Burkburnett man has been arrested for allegedly soliciting photos of a minor child online.

According to the arrest warrant, on Jan. 17, 2023, an Electra police officer was informed that a minor female received sexually explicit texts from an adult male named Billy.

During the investigation, police discovered the victim received the messages via Snapchat messages from, Billy Idol Dater, a friend of the family. According to the report, Dater wanted the victim to send him a picture of herself in the shower. He apologized when confronted about the messages and pictures.

In an interview with police, Dater waived his rights and agreed to talk. He told the officer he is a family friend and said he Snapchats with the victim, and they send funny pictures back and forth.

The officer asked Dater if he asked the victim for a picture of her in the shower, and he said “YES”, he did, but as a joke.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

He denied sending explicated pictures of himself to the victim. When asked if he knew how old the victim is, he said, 12 or 13 years old. When asked how old he is, he said 29 years old.

A warrant was issued, and Billy Dater was arrested Saturday Feb. 26. He is charged with Criminal Attempt-Online Solicitation of a Minor Under 14 Years of Age. He is jailed on a $10,000 bond.