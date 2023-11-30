WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— Wichita Falls police are looking for a suspect after reporting a suspected robbery at a hotel off Wolcott.

One woman was reportedly injured.

Police were called to the OYO hotel at the 1000 block of Wolcott just before 8:30 p.m., a sergeant on the scene said there were reports of a robbery and possible gunshots fired.

Police said one woman was taken to the hospital for minor injuries but not any gunshot wounds. Officers believe the woman was injured from a possible struggle with the suspect.

Investigators are on the scene looking for damage and other possible evidence of shots fired.

The WFPD went to the hospital with the woman for more questioning, but no further information is available at this time.