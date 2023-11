WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — After a few days of very cold temperatures here in Texoma, we are finally moving back into a warmer period.

Temperatures will be returning to the mid/high 70s and may even touch the low 80s as we head throughout this weekend and move into the start of next week.

We will also continue to see no rain chances in the forecast throughout this weekend, however, there is a small chance towards the end of next week of seeing some small precipitation return to the area.