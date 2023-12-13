WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— Testimony continued Wednesday afternoon in the trial of a babysitter prosecutors say was caught on camera abusing a 10-month-old girl.

Sherine Minuto, 55, was charged with injury to a child in May 2022, and testimony began Tuesday, December 12, 2022.

The prosecution called a local pediatrician to the stand to testify about the severity of the injuries the child allegedly received during the incident. The focus was on video that was caught by a camera the victim’s parents installed in the living room that captured the alleged child assault. In the video, the victim’s hand was slapped by the nanny. Dr. Kenneth Sultemeier, said the victim was slapped too aggressively causing her pain, but the defense argued the child did not receive the full force of the slap and said the noise heard in the video was the nanny’s hand hitting the counter. The defense asked why the child did not cry immediately after being struck. The doctor said the child could have been in shock, causing a respiratory gasp for air and delaying her cry.

The defense called a nurse from Texas Christian University to the stand. The jury was not present when he testified that he did not see any evidence of physical impairment after looking at photos of the child victim’s injuries.

He said after watching the video, he concluded as a medical professional and parent, he did not see any signs of physical abuse. When asked if he saw any evidence of felony child abuse, he said no.

The defense presented him as an expert witness in nursing who has dealt with child injury. The prosecution objected, saying he is not certified in the field of child injury. It was also discovered he’s the defense lawyer’s second cousin.

Both sides were then called into the judge’s chambers after a brief, but loud, discussion. The court has expressed having this trial done by Thursday, but it could stretch into next week.