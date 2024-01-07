TEXOMA (KFDX/KJTL)— Texas Senator Drew Springer is making a couple of stops in our area this week.

First he will attend the Clay County Commissioner’s Court meeting Monday, Jan. 7 at 9:30 am. Springer will be providing a legislative update and insight into the intentions of Senate Bill 22, which he authored.

Senate Bill 22 allows the state to assist in funding law enforcement in rural counties then on Wednesday, Jan. 10 at 11:30 am he will be in Wichita Falls at the Forum to discuss bettering the state’s future water supply.

The meeting will be hosted by Wichita County Republican Women, and Springer will review various plans to improve Wichita County’s State supplied water resources— and address any possible concerns surrounding its future.