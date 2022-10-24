TEXOMA (KFDX/KJTL) — Early voting ahead of the November 2022 midterm elections gets underway on Monday, October 24, 2022, with Election Day taking place on Tuesday, November 8, 2022.

Before Texomans head to their county’s polling locations to vote, the KFDX, KJTL, and Texoma’s Homepage team want to ensure voters are informed in all local and statewide elections before their ballots are cast.

To that end, Your Local Election Headquarters proudly presents our official guide to early voting in Texoma for the November 2022 midterm elections.

When and where to vote early in Texoma

For early voting polling locations and times, click on the counties below:

Local races impacting Texoma communities

Across Texoma counties, several local races and decisions face voters headed to the polls in the 2022 midterm elections, including:

Wichita County Judge

Wichita Falls ISD School Board At-Large

City View ISD School Board At-Large

Bellevue ISD School Bond

Bowie ISD Board of Trustees

Forestburg ISD School Board

Midway ISD Board of Trustees

Saint Jo City Council

Saint Jo ISD School Board

Young County Judge

Texas House of Representatives District 69

You can find more information regarding what’s on your ballot by visiting Vote411.org and entering your address.

The United States House of Representatives

In addition, all 435 seats in the United States House of Representatives are up for election, including two members of Congress that represent Texoma counties in the U.S. House of Representatives.

Texas Congressional District 13 — Includes Archer, Baylor, Clay, Foard, Hardeman, Montague, Wichita, and Wilbarger Counties. Incumbent Representative Ronny Jackson is running for reelection against Democratic opponent Kathleen Brown.

Texas Congressional District 19 — Includes Throckmorton and Young Counties. Incumbent Representative Jodey C. Arrington is running for re-election against his Independent opponent, Nathan Lewis.

Statewide decisions for all voters in Texas

Voters in Texas will make multiple decisions in the November 2022 Midterm Elections that will impact the state’s government on multiple levels.

On the ballot in 2022 are several key seats in the Texas State Government, including:

Governor of Texas

Lieutenant Governor of Texas

Attorney General of Texas

Texas Comptroller of Public Accounts

Texas Railroad Commissioner

Texas Commissioner of the General Land Office

Texas Commissioner of Agriculture

Justice for the Supreme Court of Texas, Places 3, 5, and 9

Texas Court of Criminal Appeals Judge, Places 5 and 6

Texas State Board of Education Member, Place 15

Every election year, the League of Women Voters of Wichita County releases a non-partisan voters guide with details on each race, and each candidate for every represented party running in those races.

Sample ballots for Texoma counties

To find a sample ballot (if available), click on one of the counties below:

NOTE: Some counties do not have a sample ballot published online. Our newsroom is attempting to acquire a digital copy from all counties in the KFDX/KJTL viewing area. If a sample ballot is not available, the corresponding button will be grey, and no hyperlink will exist on that button.

Make sure you’re following Texoma’s Homepage and our KFDX/KJTL anchors and reporters on social media for the latest primary election news, live coverage from polling locations, and accurate final results first. We are Your Local Election Headquarters.

For the latest election results, download our app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store. For updates and to receive daily breaking news, weather, and more, subscribe to our newsletter.