WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Last year ended with 10 traffic deaths in Wichita Falls, a higher number than most recent years. But, it was still less than half the recorded number in 2022, which saw 22 deaths.

Wichita Falls had been averaging around eight fatalities a year on city streets.

According to the Wichita Falls Police Department, Sergeant Charlie Eipper said the deaths in the last year included six vehicles, three motorcycles, and one pedestrian.

The year before, included nine motorcycle crash deaths.

The most common causes of the deaths last year were listed as speeding and drunk driving. The first traffic fatality happened on March 3, 2023, on Henry S. Grace Freeway, and the last was on October 22, 2023, in Maplewood in a drainage ditch. The deadliest month in 2023 was June, with three fatalities.