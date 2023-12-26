WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)—Whether working out or playing some golf, a lot of folks were out having some fun this day after Christmas.

“During the holidays, we saw a lot of people buying gift cards for family members that had never played, so were anticipating a bunch of new players coming in trying to see what simulator golf is all about,” Operations Manager at Next Level Golf Billy Taylor said.

Next Level Golf is the perfect place to do that. Their state of the art technology allows you to be indoors, playing virtually on a course from anywhere in the world.

“It’s a great place for date nights, family events. If you have family that’s in town for the holidays, it’s a great place to bring them.”

If you want to take it a step further and really start tackling your health and fitness goals before the new year, visit our local YMCA’s

“Even though it is picking up, it’s not gonna be nearly as busy as January first, so if you are interested, come in now and take a look. see what we have to offer,” Downtown YMCA Membership and E-Sports Coordinator Greg Scarborough said.

Or you can take part in one of the many events the YMCA has planned this week and beyond.

“We are running an E-sports holiday mini-camp that starts December 27th. There’s also a nerf battle that’s at the Bartley YMCA plus, they added an E-Gym over at Bartley, and also brand new equipment just about a couple weeks old.

There’s no shortage of things to do if you have some extra down time this week.

“We feel like everyone who has come in has had a great experience,” Taylor said.

“It’sjust all about nurturing, supportng and encouraging and really hoping to see more and more faces as 2024 comes to fruition,” Scarborough said.

For more information for the upcoming events at the Downtown YMCA click here. For more information for the upcoming events at the Bartley YMCA click here. For more information on Next Level Golf click here.