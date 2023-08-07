THROCKMORTON COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — It’s been a busy few days for Throckmorton County Judge Caleb Hodges.

“My constituents and the people of Throckmorton County can understand that we are doing everything we can to make sure they’re covered 24/7,” Hodges said.

After former Sheriff Doc Wigington resigned, he quickly made phone calls to assure his county is safe.

“The county can rest assured we’re not without law enforcement coverage,” Hodges explained. “When the sheriff resigned I reached out to Texas DPS [and] they’ve agreed to help us as much as they can. Plum up to Lubbock for DPS. Texas Parks and Wildlife has also agreed to help us.”

The Young County and Stephens County Sheriff’s Office have also lent a helping hand, sending a few deputies to cover every square mile of the county.

“We have some reserve deputies that are still commissioned with us that are stepping up to help us, and the sheriff’s around have been very supportive sending people,” he said.

So what’s next for the sheriff’s office?

Hodges said commissioners are still combing through the process. A shortlist is on the table for county leaders to consider and if the help of full-time deputies comes to serve the community.

“It’s one of those things is, is there someone willing to come out to Throckmorton County and be a deputy,” Hodges said. “I know we have the budget for it. We budgeted it for two deputies positions plus the sheriff.”

The people of Throckmorton now wait for an appointment for a new sheriff as Hodges pledges to keep his people safe.

Throckmorton Commissioners are set to meet Monday, August 14, 2023, to discuss who to appoint as sheriff. The term expires in December 2024.