WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A beloved annual event that draws thousands of community members each year to raise money for local nonprofit organizations has set a date for 2024.

The 68th Annual University Kiwanas Pancake Festival will take place on Saturday, January 27, 2024, at the J.S. Bridwell Ag Center located at 111 Burnett Road in Wichita Falls.

Tickets are $11 in advance and $12 at the door, and children six and under eat free. Tickets can be purchased at all United Supermarkets in Wichita Falls, Burkburnett, and Iowa Park, as well as online. Sausage may be purchased in advance online or at the event.

All proceeds from the Pancake Festival go to support the Wichita Falls community activities of building a better community, one child at a time, and include the following:

University Kiwanis Park Playgrounds

Circle K

Key Clubs at Hirschi, Rider, and Wichita Falls High School

Builders Club at Barwise Middle School

Kate Haynes Elementary BUG (Bring Up Grades)

Junior Livestock Show

City-Wide Easter Egg Hunt

SAFB Adopted Squadron,

ARC (Camp Harmony)

Children’s Miracle Network

Wichita Falls Area Food Bank

Kiwanis International

Petrolia Elementary Terrific Kids