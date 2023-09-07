TEXOMA (KFDX/KJTL) — After several weeks of preparation with Early Giving, Texoma Gives is finally here on Thursday, September 7, 2023.

An annual day of giving, the Wichita Falls Area Community Foundation kicked off today’s festivities with an early morning celebration at 6 a.m.

“[It] takes time and gives us always such a great morning,” Community Foundation Chairman Denise Moffat said. “We want to raise as much as we possibly can because all that does is make our community a better place to live, which is what we’re all interested in.”

Teams from the Community Foundation were on prize patrol giving away thousands of dollars in prizes throughout the day.

“People think that you have to have a lot of money to donate to nonprofit organizations, but really you have to have a passion,” president of Community Foundation Leslie Schaffner said. “And, that’s what I love to see through things like… that.”

While donations certainly help nonprofits make a difference in the community, volunteers also have a significant impact.

“We want to thank everybody that’s already giving and everyone is going to give today to combat human trafficking because we can’t do what we’re doing without you,” executive director of Southern Grit Advocacy Vicky Payne said. “If you want to volunteer, we’d be happy to talk to you.”

Not only do volunteers and donors assist the community, but the hard work put in by nonprofits supports the academic accomplishments of the youth.

“Three main things that I think about is they’re all towards our students, our kids, [things] that support of the youth,” president of Zavala Ruby Garrett said. “One big thing is that we fund the summer road to college, and that is a program first for students, fifth grade [and] up that are wanting to do higher education.”

As Texoma Gives comes to an end, nonprofits across Texoma are seeking your assistance to provide a better future for the community.

Several nonprofits involved in Texoma Gives will be at the Art Walk on Thursday in Downtown Wichita Falls until 9 p.m.

If you can’t make it tonight, however, don’t worry — you can also give any time of the year whether by donating or by volunteering.

To learn more about how Texoma Gives benefits our community, visit their official website.