WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — This upcoming week is going to be a hot one here in Texoma.

After Monday, when we have a day in the 80s, temperatures are going to sharply increase throughout this week until we finally hit our apex on Friday. That is the day when we should finally hit triple-digit heat here in Texoma as we are forecasted to hit 100 degrees exactly.

Heading throughout the weekend and into the start of next week we will keep the near triple-digit heat around as Saturday we will hit 99 degrees for our high and then be above 100 for both Sunday and Monday. At this time there are also no rain chances in the forecast except for early Tuesday morning.