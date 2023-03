WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Starting next week, March 14, the Airport Drive and Burkburnett Road intersection, near the Wichita Falls Regional Airport, will become a four -way stop.

The change will affect Burkburnett road the most, since drivers on it have never had to stop there before.

The intersection will include new stop signs, flashing lights, and advanced warning signs for safety measures. The change goes into effect on Tuesday when the new stop signs are uncovered.