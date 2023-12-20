WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)—2023 proved to be a big year for TXDOT, especially for our crews here at home, completing several major projects in the nine counties that TXDOT Wichita Falls serves.

Out of the five major projects from 2023 one of the most notable was all the work done on Southwest Parkway.

“The bridge we did some major changes on it, we widened this structure, we fixed everything down below brought it up to current standards, brand new railing on this thing,” TXDOT PIO Adele Lewis said.

No matter what direction you’re traveling on the busy road, you’ll notice the changes.

“One of them was reconfiguring the Taft Southwest Parkway freeway intersection and also including a nice wide free right for West Bound travelers on Southwest Parkway to go North on Taft,” she added.

Lewis says completing this project and others like the two rest areas on US-287 are because of the funding that has become available to our district, funding that’ll only get better in 2024

“Back in the nineties we used to only get $20-$30 million dollars for a whole year, next year 2024 we are letting almost half a billion dollars just for our district in major construction only,” she said.

There will be many improvements to the entire district in the years to come

“We’re talking about lighting, lighting is a safety project so putting luminaires up around intersections, rumble strips on those rural roads,” she said.

They are always open to feedback.

“One opinion can change a lot of things, or bring our engineers attention to something we need to know”

As always remember to drive safe this busy next week, and beyond! For much more on all the work TXDOT does, click here.