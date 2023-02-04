WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Firefighters worked to control a house fire on the city’s north side early Saturday.

According to Wichita Falls Fire Department Assistant Fire Marshal Jody Ashlock, shortly after 1 a.m., firefighters responded to a structure fire in the 2000 block of Maurine Street. The first units on the scene reported fire and smoke coming from a vacant house and worked to contain the blaze.

Witnesses told the investigator they saw a man, known to be homeless, leaving the house before it went up in flames. Ashlock said the house was boarded up, but added it appeared vagrants had been staying inside the house and a vacant house next door.

Ashlock said the fire was set in the front room and spread through the floor and the roof. He also said they found signs of drug use, drug paraphernalia and hypodermic needles inside both houses. No injuries were reported. Stick with Texoma’s Homepage for the latest information.