WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— A Wichita Falls woman who was accused of abusing a 10-month-old baby has been found not guilty by a jury.

A verdict was reached after Sherine Marie Minuto, 55, took the stand in her own defense. Minuto was found not guilty after being charged with injury to a child from an incident in May 2022.

Testimony began on Tuesday, December 12, 2023, and wrapped on Thursday, December 14, 2023, in the 89th District Court with Judge Charles Barnard presiding.

When the trial first began, authorities said surveillance footage from May 2022 showed the babysitter in the parents’ home trying to (forcibly) feed the baby. The defense then brought in a nurse from Texas Christian University to the stand who said that he did not see any evidence of physical impairment after looking at photos of the child victim’s injuries.

He also concluded as a medical professional and parent, he did not see any signs of physical abuse.