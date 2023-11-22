WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Authorities have identified the man and woman who were found dead at two different Wichita Falls residences in what police are investigating as a murder-suicide.

According to Sgt. Charlie Eipper, Public Information Officer with the Wichita Falls Police Department, officers responded to a check welfare call to a home on Rock Island Circle at 1:56 p.m. on Tuesday, November 21, 2023.

Sgt. Eipper said when officers arrived, they found Brian P. Barnwell, 53, of Wichita Falls, in the residence with a gunshot wound to the head. He said a firearm was found with Barnwell inside the home on Rock Island Circle.

Sgt. Eipper said the WFPD’s investigation led officers to another home in the 5000 block of L B Drive to check the welfare of Melanie L. Berry, 52, of Wichita Falls, who is Barnwell’s ex-wife. He said when officers arrived at the residence, they found Berry deceased with a gunshot wound to the head.

Sgt. Eipper said the families of the victims have been notified and asked community members to keep the families of the victims in their prayers. Further details have not been released at this time.

According to Sgt. Eipper, detectives with the WFPD believe the incident was a murder-suicide, and the investigation is ongoing.