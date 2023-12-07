WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— The two victims injured in a shooting that occurred on Thursday afternoon at 1511 Britain Street have been identified.

The suspect, 40-year-old Isidro Sifuentes Garcia, allegedly shot his wife Lindsey Garcia, 38, and her mother, 60-year-old Susan Kimes.

According to police the women are in critical but stable condition.

It is alleged that before the shooting happened Lindsey Garcia attempted to get a restraining order against her husband.

The WFPD Crimes Against Persons detectives have obtained two arrest warrants for Isidro Garcia for two counts of Aggravated Assault.

The suspect is still on the loose but police believe this was a targeted shooting. The suspect fled the scene in a white Kia.

If you have information on the location of Isidro Garcia, please call the WFPD non-emergency number 940-720-5000 or Crime Stoppers at 940-322-9888.