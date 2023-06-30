VERNON (KFDX/KJTL) — The deadline is approaching to sign up to volunteer to work the 2nd annual “Bacon City, USA” event in Vernon on Saturday, October 21, 2023.

In less than four months, you and your family can enjoy a sizzling good time with live entertainment throughout the day in the Wright Pavilion, a food truck bacon competition, lots of vendors, plenty of activities for all ages, and a kids zone.

Be sure to stick around for the whole day and close out the night with a free concert by Casey Donahew and special guest, Josh Ward.

Individuals volunteering will be recognized for helping via Facebook. All volunteers will receive recognition at the Vernon Main Street Awards program in December, and each volunteer will receive a free t-shirt as well.

To learn how you can get involved and sign up to volunteer