WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — As the region heads through this week, Texoma will experience quite a range of temperatures.

The area will see highs in the high 80s on Wednesday, and then most of the area will return to the 90s for the high on Thursday. That will change, however, as we head into the end of the week as a cold front will move across the area Thursday night and into Friday morning.

Temperatures will then plunge back down into the low 70s and possibly even the high 60s as we head throughout the weekend and into the start of next week.