WICHITA FALLS(KFDX/KJTL)—In just the past year, the Wichita County Sheriff’s office has had two detention officers charged with having inappropriate sexual contact with inmates, causing Sheriff David Duke to come up with a simple and constant reminder to employees that these kinds of offenses are felonies. Sheriff Duke says this behavior is unacceptable, and it simply won’t be tolerated on any level.

This comes after the arrest of a female Wichita County Detention Officer on Tuesday after it was revealed that she had been having sexual relationships with female inmates.

Shaylyn Robinson was booked into jail on charges for violation of the civil rights of a person in custody, a felony, and official oppression, a misdemeanor.

Robinson had only been working at the jail since December. This investigation comes after former Wichita County Deputy Brett Brasher pleaded guilty to sexual misconduct involving inmates, the two incidents though are separate.

“In my career, I’ve arrested other detention officers for this kind of behavior in the past, but it didn’t happen very often. Having a couple within a year or two at a time is kind of way too many for me, so I assure you that the weight of this second one on the back of the other one, the employees will feel the heat, so to speak, that we’re not going to tolerate this,” Sheriff Duke said.

Duke also shared that the investigator has retrieved Robinson ‘s cell phone. At last check, Robinson is still in jail on a $75,000 dollar bond under protective status.