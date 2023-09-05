WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Coal is being thrown onto the steam engine for the Wichita Falls Railroad Museum after the City Council meeting on Tuesday, September 5, 2023.

Councilors heard an update from Board President Alyssa Johnston on needing lease terms in order to receive insurance to start to open the museum and the steps needed to get on the consent agenda to get a lease approved by the city.

Councilors met in an executive session to discuss the terms. Many were ready to discuss terms to help the nonprofit get going.

Johnston said she hopes the lease will be on the next agenda, which the councilors will discuss at the next meeting on September 19.

“It confirms to me that we’re putting in the hard work, that we’re moving in the right direction, that they liked the business plan that we presented and that they like the ideas and the goals that we have for the current museum site,” Johnston said.

While progress is being made, volunteers are still needed for the museum.

If you are interested in volunteering or would like to learn more about the Wichita Falls Railroad Museum, visit their website or Facebook page.