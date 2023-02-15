The Wichita Falls Park Board will discuss in future meetings whether the pagoda in Lucy Park should be rebuilt.

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls Park Board will discuss in future meetings whether the pagoda in Lucy Park should be rebuilt.

Investigators believe the fire that destroyed it may have been intentionally set. Firefighters were called to the scene at around 5:40 Monday morning for a grass fire. When they arrived, though, they found no signs of a grass fire.

Fire marshal Cody Melton said it’s possible the fire was set by vagrants. The pagoda had five levels and had been a beautiful part of Lucy Park since the early 1990s.