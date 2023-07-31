WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — There have been five fatality crashes in 2023 so far, and the Wichita Falls Police Department wants to remind motorists to be cautious to keep that number from growing, WFPD said.

In 2022, the number of fatality crashes reached double digits.

“We don’t want anyone to die on the roadway,” WFPD Sergeant Charlie Eipper said, “We don’t want people being hit at all, but the overall outlook we have thought that it has gone well so far.”

One alarming thing is the number of accidents involving pedestrians or those out running and cycling.

Some residents said even the possibility of being injured or run over has kept them from running, especially if it’s dark out.

“I run every Monday and Thursday, like a couple of miles,” said one Wichita Falls resident. “I come out and run, but I prefer during the day [to] night.”

Eipper also reminded motorists that, should they be in an accident and believe they hit someone, there are necessary steps they need to take.

“We’re always bound by law to stop, render aid, call the police [and] call for help,” he said. “The investigation can start as [quickly] as possible, plus we can find witnesses as [quickly] as possible.”

Witnesses can make all the difference in solving cases.

“Never assume that we have the information that you have,” Eipper said. “You may be the 50th person to call in with that information, but you may also be the first.”

He added that motorists have to be aware of everyone on the road and follow all the rules of the road. He encouraged those exercising on busy streets to make sure they’re visible and just as cautious.

“If you like to run at night, I think it’s important to have a light so traffic can see you,” the resident continued. “I don’t recommend people run on the streets. There [are] a lot of parks in Wichita Falls where you can go run.”

For those accidents that ended in fatalities, know that the police department is doing everything they can for justice and answers.

“Every time we have something that’s not solved in a week or a month or an arrest is not made, it’s not that we’re not working on it, we are working on it, some things just take time,” Eipper added.

This requires time and help from every motorist to ensure our roads are safe.