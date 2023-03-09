WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — By no means is marriage easy, especially for wives married to law enforcement officers.

Just last week, Janelle Newton and her husband celebrated 26 years of marriage, but it wasn’t always a stroll in the park.

“There have been times in my life when I felt like my family was falling apart,” Author, Janelle Newton said.

“A wise woman builds her home, but a foolish woman tears it down with her own hands.” Proverbs 14:1 is a verse that’s helped Janelle Newton overcome the hardships of not only marriage but marriage with a husband in law enforcement while raising four boys.

“I started to think about myself, and was I tearing down my house, or was I building up my house,” Newton said.

After transforming her marriage, newton decided to share her story, to help other wives in the same situation she was in.

“Where I was after about nine years of marriage is where a lot of wives are where they feel like, ‘this is not what I signed up for, I had no idea what this life was going to be like,’ and it has it’s challenges, and that’s why I really wanted, something in the title of the book, to reflect our law enforcement life. I think most of us learn best from stories, so every chapter is really personal stories, about my life, my family’s life,” Newton said.

Newton said she’s already heard positive feedback.

“I had one young mom say she loved my book, and it changed her life. I wrote the book intended for young moms, and a lot of older moms have read it and loved it, but it’s very encouraging to me when I hear from a young mom who is reading it and applying the principles in her family with her young children,” Newton said.

The book reads 31 chapters, Newton said the final chapter is a reminder to women that in their marriage there is still hope.

“The story is not over, and wherever you are right now, in your life, it’s not over yet,” Newton said.

Newton hopes that her book helps families and marriages overcome together, acknowledging that even her own story is not finished yet.

The book is available on Amazon for only 14.99, Newton also said she and her husband founded a ministry for first responder families like hers.

For more information on the book, click here.

For more information on the ministry click here.