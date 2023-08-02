WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — An almost life-long resident of Wichita Falls who ran for mayor in 2020 is now hoping to become District 4 City Councilor in November.

Kevin Hunter, who is in the oil and gas rights consulting business, described himself as fiscally conservative.

He opposed tax funds for the new MPEC hotel and convention center, which is nearing completion, and thinks city infrastructure and public needs such as police and fire facilities should come first.

“We are in the entertainment business, we’re in the water park business, we’re in the golf course business,” Hunter said. “I want to see our fire and police taken care of, our roads, water system. I mean, that’s big. We’re going to have to do something.”

Three candidates are now in the race for District 4, which is now held by Tim Brewer who is not running.

The deadline for candidates to file for the November election is Monday, Aug. 21, 2023.

For more information on the city council election process, visit the official City of Wichita Falls website.